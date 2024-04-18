IT company Infosys on Thursday said its consolidated profit jumped 30 per cent to ₹7,969 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2024.

The company posted a profit of ₹6,128 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

The consolidated revenue of Infosys during the reported quarter increased by 1.3 per cent to ₹37,923 crore from ₹37,441 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The company expects a revenue growth of 1-3 per cent in constant currency for financial year 2025.

During the financial year ended March 2024, net profit increased by 8.9 per cent to ₹26,233 crore from ₹24,095 crore recorded in FY23.

The annual income from operations increased by 4.7 per cent to ₹1,53,670 crore in fiscal year 2024 from ₹1,46,767 crore a year ago.

Infosys board recommended a final dividend of ₹20 per equity share for FY24 and additionally a special dividend of ₹8 per equity share.

The company also announced that it will acquire 100 per cent stake in German firm in-tech in an all cash deal for 450 million euros.