Infosys to pay nearly Rs 5.6 crore to settle worker misclassification, tax fraud charges

PTI Washington | Updated on December 18, 2019 Published on December 18, 2019

In 2017, Infosys had agreed to pay the State of New York $1 million to settle allegations of submitting wrong documents to federal authorities

Infosys, one of India’s top IT majors, has agreed to pay Rs 5.6 crore to settle allegations of misclassification of foreign workers and tax fraud, officials announced on Tuesday.

“Infosys will pay California $800,000 (nearly Rs 5.6 crore) to resolve allegations that between 2006 and 2017, approximately 500 Infosys employees were working in the State on Infosys-sponsored B-1 visas rather than H-1B visas,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said.

This misclassification resulted in Infosys avoiding California payroll taxes such as the unemployment insurance, disability insurance, and employment training taxes.

H-1B visas also require employers to pay workers at the local prevailing wage, an official statement said.

“Today’s settlement shows that attempting to evade California law doesn’t pay. Infosys brought in workers on the wrong visas in order to underpay them and avoid paying taxes. With this settlement, California has been made whole,” Becca said.

In the settlement, Infosys, however, denied the allegations and asserted of no wrongdoings.

In 2017, Infosys had agreed to pay the State of New York $1 million to settle allegations of submitting wrong documents to federal authorities.

The Californian settlement that was carried out in November was released to the media on Tuesday.

California initiated legal actions against Infosys after a complaint was filed by whistleblower Jack “Jay” Palmer, a former Infosys employee.

Palmer had sued the Indian company in 2017.

