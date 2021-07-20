Infosys to set up automotive innovation centre in Germany

IT giant Infosys has announced the launch of Automotive Digital Technology and Innovation Center in Stuttgart, Germany.

The new centre will house a combination of automotive and IT experts from across Germany into one space to enable exchange of knowledge, skills and innovation.

Ing. Jörg Sommer, formerly Director of Digital Foundation at Daimler, has been designated as the CEO of the Digital Technology and Innovation Center in Stuttgart, which is a separate legal entity and officially called Infosys Automotive and Mobility GmbH & Co. KG.

“The Digital Technology and Innovation Center in Stuttgart will provide a wide range of benefits for both Infosys and the German automotive sector. By bringing together the formidable skills and expertise across Germany, this centre will support Daimler in its hybrid multi-cloud and AI-driven digital transformation journey to scalability. It will also provide a cloud architecture blueprint for other German manufacturers to emulate as they move through a period of resilient IT transformation. Amidst the rising demand for electric cars, we’re committed to supporting the German automotive industry as it addresses these changes in behaviour,” said Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys.

As a part of Infosys’ partnership with Daimler, automotive IT infrastructure experts from Germany will transition from Daimler AG to the new Digital Technology and Innovation Center. Encouraging sustainable growth within the German automotive sector, it will provide its customers with tools to meet the country’s growing demand for electric vehicles.

Infosys aims to create a gold standard for Germany’s automotive and manufacturing companies to accelerate and standardise technology adoption. The company will provide training and innovation labs and focus on industry transformation, including the infrastructure required to design future and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation and electrification.

The centre will also spotlight Infosys’ commitment to sustainability, leveraging resources such as a data centre operating on 100 per cent renewable energy and zero water consumption. Through the new centre Infosys will support leading German automotive company, Daimler AG, strengthen its IT & data centre infrastructure, and drive competitive edge in line with its ambitions to standardize, consolidate, scale and transform to Net Zero with seamless customer experience.

Three steps

“As software becomes modular and IT infrastructure continues to scale, Daimler will take three simultaneous steps to transform its IT landscape: consolidation, scaling and modernisation. Through establishing the Infosys Automotive and Mobility GmbH in Germany, Infosys is committed to grow with us in the automotive industry and provide exciting career opportunities for our employees,” said Jan Brecht, Chief Information Officer, Daimler and Mercedes-Benz.

The centre promotes a multi-cloud and carbon neutral approach to IT infrastructure transformation, leveraging Infosys Cobalt, a combination of Infosys services, solutions and platforms that supports enterprises in accelerating their cloud journey, alongside other leading cloud providers.

Through its cloud approach the centre will enable an anytime, anywhere workplace primed to address present and future needs. The centre offers Infosys the opportunity to play an instrumental role in the transformation of Daimler and in turn provides other automotive manufacturers the opportunity to leverage Infosys IP and tools as well as unlock valuable growth opportunities during a crucial time for the automotive sector and growing German economy.