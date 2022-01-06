Instagram begins testing feed changes including chronological feed

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Instagram is testing the ability to change between three different feeds including the much requested chronological feed on the platform.
“Testing Feed Changes We’re starting to test the ability to switch between three different views on your home screen (two of which would give you the option to see posts in chronological order):- Home - Favorites- Following,” Instagram head Adam Mosseri captioned a video explaining the new tests posted to Twitter.
Mosseri, in the video said that the new tests are meant to give users more control over their Instagram experience.
“In future we are looking to have three different feeds in home,” he said.
The Home feed refers to how the experience currently is on Instagram where content is ranked based on how interested the platform thinks users are in each and every post, Mosseri explained.
The ‘Favourites’ feed is the second kind of feed users can switch to where they will see content from accounts that they don’t want to miss updates from.
“Second feed we hope will be called Favorites. It is a subset. It’s a list of accounts that you want to make sure you don’t miss things from,” Mosseri explained.
And finally, Instagram is bringing back the much requested chronological feed with ‘Following.’ With this, users will be able to see posts only from the accounts they follow in a chronological order.
“Third we are recalling Following. It is a chronological list of posts just from accounts you follow because Home is going to have more and more recommendations over time,” Mosseri said.
“We think it’s important that you can get to a chronological feed if you’re interested, quickly see the latest that has been posted by the accounts that you follow,” he added.
Some of these tests are already out with users reporting seeing the changes. These tests will be going out over the next couple of weeks.
“We hope that we can launch the full experience in the first half of this year,” Mosseri added in the video requesting user feedback for the same.
