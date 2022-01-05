Intel launches 12th gen core processors at CES 2022

Intel has announced a host of updates at the Consumer Electronics Show 2022, including the new 12th gen core mobile and desktop processors.

Intel also announced updates for its Evo platform.

Mobile processors

Intel announced the 12th gen core family of mobile processors, led by the new H-series mobile processors featuring the flagship Intel Core i9-12900HK. Overall, it introduced 28 new 12th gen core mobile processors.

The processors are the first based on Intel’s performance-hybrid architecture, featuring a combination of performance-cores (P-cores), the highest-performing CPU core Intel has built, and efficient-cores (E-cores), designed for scalable multi-threaded workload performance.

“Intel’s new performance-hybrid architecture is helping to accelerate the pace of innovation and the future of compute,” said Gregory Bryant, executive vice-president and general manager of Intel’s Client Computing Group.

“And, with the introduction of 12th gen Intel core mobile processors, we are unlocking new experiences and setting the standard of performance with the fastest processor for a laptop ever,” he added.

Based on the Intel 7 processor, the 12th Gen H-series processors offer up to 5 GHz frequencies, up to 14 cores (6 P-cores and 8 E-cores), and 20 threads.

It comes with broad memory support for DDR5/LPDDR5 and DDR4/LPDDR4 modules up to 4800 MT/s. In terms of connectivity, it uses integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) and Thunderbolt 4.

Designed for gamers, creators and engineering professionals, the new processors will power systems available from February 2022.

The 12th gen core mobile family also includes the new U- and P-series mobile processors. The P-series processors, with up to 14 cores and 20 threads, feature Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. These operate at 28W base power while the U-series processors operate at 9 to 15W.

“These mobile processors are tailormade for the performance needed in the variety of thin-and-light laptops and cutting-edge form factors that OEMs will deliver in 2022, including foldables, 2 and 1s, detachables and others,” Intel said.

The 12th gen core U- and P-series mobile processors will be available in the first quarter of 2022, including devices designed for both Windows and Chrome operating systems.

Overall, Intel showcased more than 20 new devices powered by the 12th gen core H-series, with more than 100 devices expected to launch with partners including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI and Razer. In addition, Intel unveiled a new ultraportable mobile processor, the P-series.

Desktop processors

It also announced 22 new processors jin the 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processor family. These range from Intel Core i9 to Pentium and Celeron.

These processors operate on 65-watt and 35-watt and are focused on gaming, creation and productivity. Intel also introduced new Intel Laminar Coolers for the new 65-watt processors.

In addition, Intel introduced the new Intel H670, H610 and B660 chipsets, which can support broad consumer processors. They come Z-series platform capabilities like PCIe 4.0 lanes, integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) and Intel Volume Management Device (VMD), as well as support for memory overclocking.

Evo updates

With this launch, it also announced updates to the Intel Evo platform for laptops and other on-the-go form factors, verified to the third-edition specification and key experience indicators of Intel’s Project Athena innovation programme.

“More than 100 co-engineered designs with 12th gen Intel core mobile processors — including new foldable displays and, for the first time, H-series in addition to U- and P-series — are expected to start passing Intel Evo verification, and most will be available for purchase in the first half of 2022,” it said.

Third-edition specifications for the programme will include an additional set of system requirements and tests called “intelligent collaboration” apart from responsiveness, real-world battery life, instant wake and fast charge.

To extend the experience through accessories, it announced the ‘Engineered for Intel Evo and Intel Ev vPro’ programme to build end-to-end experiences backed by Intel co-engineering and testing for Thunderbolt and Bluetooth accessories.