Intel Corp opens design and innovation centre in Hyderabad

Updated on December 02, 2019 Published on December 02, 2019

Chip maker Intel Corp has opened a 3-lakh sq ft design and innovation centre in Hyderabad that will focus on graphics, hardware platforms and System on Chip (SoC). It will also have an incubation centre, where the company wants to build ‘unicorns’.

The facility can house 1,500 engineers.

Addressing a gathering in Hyderabad on Monday after the inaugural, Raja Koduri, Senior Vice-President, Chief Architect and General Manager of Architecture (Graphics and Software) at Intel, said that there was a need to analyse the data in real time. “The amount of data we are generating is is way higher than our ability to analyse it. We need to analyse it in real time,” he said.

Early this year, it acquired human resource and 'knowledge' of Hyderabad-based startup Ineda Systems.

