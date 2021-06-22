Intel to work with Reliance Jio on 5G network technology

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
Intel Corp on Monday said it will work with India’s Reliance Jio to develop 5G networking technology.
Intel’s venture capital unit last year invested $250 million in Reliance Industries Ltd’s Jio Platforms unit, saying the two companies would find areas of technology partnership. On Monday, Intel said it will work on “co-innovations” with Reliance Jio for its 5G radio-access network (RAN), among other things.
Why Tata group’s entry into 5G solutions space is a big deal
“This is the fruit of that partnership,” Navin Shenoy, executive vice-president and general manager of the data platforms group at Intel, told Reuters in an interview. “5G in India is going to be massive, and (Reliance Jio) are doing it in a non-legacy way.”
Reliance Jio is one of many carriers around the world using a new approach to build 5G networks. Rather than using gear primarily from telecommunications-specific firms such as Nokia, Ericsson or Huawei Technologies Cos, carriers are shifting toward using software to handle more network functions and tapping the same kind of standard computing equipment used in data centres to run the networks.
At RIL AGM, from 5G, affordable phone to laptop...
Intel, for its part, has been losing share in its core data centre and personal computing markets to rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc after years of manufacturing troubles. But networking chips have become an increasingly important part of its business, growing 20 per cent in 2020 to account for $6 billion of its $77.9 billion in overall sales.
Dan Rodriguez, general manager of Intel’s network platforms group, said part of that growth has come from Intel’s decision nearly a decade ago to invest in software akin to an operating system for its network chips. The system, called FlexRAN, lets carriers or software firms write code for 5G networks.
Intel said Monday that software from Cohere Technologies could double utilisation of some network spectrum using Intel’s chips, benefiting carriers that spend billions acquiring spectrum rights.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
The week begins with a journey: My sister collects me from Elsewhere in her beautiful silver grey chariot and ...
A writer longs to travel and be part of a mass of humanity united by a shared love for concert music
Kouchouseph Chittilappilly who sold 50 lakh shares recently to fund his philanthropy on wealth, success and ...
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...