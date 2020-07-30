InterDigital files two patent infringement complaints against Xiaomi in India

Mobile and video technology company InterDigital Inc has filed two patent infringement actions against smartphone maker Xiaomi in India.

InterDigital in one complaint has alleged patent infringement of five of its cellular 3G and 4G Indian patents. The second complaint alleges infringement of three of InterDigital’s H.265/HEVC Indian patents.

“The claims were filed after years of negotiations and after InterDigital has made clear that it is willing to resolve the terms of a FRAND licence through binding arbitration,” the company said in an official release.

The infringement complaints have been filed in the Delhi High Court. The company further said the patents highlighted in the complaint are based on InterDigital’s R&D efforts over the years.

Patents in the first complaints include solutions related to High-Speed Uplink Packet Access, minimisation of the overhead signalling, multiple antennae transmissions in 4G (LTE ), for efficiently requesting shared uplink resources and switching between the sleep and wake modes.

The Indian patents asserted in the H.265/HEVC action include patents related to an enhanced video decoder that helps in managing data during video streaming.

“Wireless and video standards play the important role of eliminating barriers to entry, enabling new companies – like Xiaomi – to enter the market and have success despite having made no investment in previous wireless research activities. Advanced research drives key wireless and video standards, and fair licences with companies that make use of those technologies enable companies like InterDigital to reinvest in still more research, benefiting all users and the industry at large. We’re hopeful that this record of research and licensing success, coupled with this claim in the Delhi High Court, will result in a fair license, and that Xiaomi will join Samsung, Apple, Huawei and many others as customers of InterDigital,” said William J. Merritt, President and CEO.

“The company is further seeking, among other remedies, injunctive relief to prevent further infringement of the litigated patents in India, unless Xiaomi elects to take a licence on terms determined to be FRAND by the court,” it said.