iPhone 11 was the most shipped smartphone in Q3 2020: Report

iPhone 11 was the most shipped phone in Q3 2020 according to market insights by Canalys Research.

According to a graph of the top ten most shipped smartphones in the world tweeted by Canalys, over 16 million units of Apple’s iPhone 11 were shipped globally in Q3 2020. iPhone 11 was followed by iPhone SE in the second spot with over 10 million shipments.

However, when it comes to overall shipments, Samsung has maintained its lead with five out of the ten most shipped smartphones belonging to the South Korean electronics giant.

“#Samsung took five spots in the world's top 10 shipping smartphones in Q3 2020, driven by its Galaxy A series portfolio. The vendor regained the No.1 position globally with shipments increased by 2% y-o-y,” tweeted Canalys.

Samsung’s Galaxy A21s gained the third spot with nearly 10 million units shipped, followed by the Samsung Galaxy A11 and Galaxy A51. Samsung’s Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A01 Core gained the eighth and tenth spot, respectively, on the list.

Xiaomi also made it to the list with four of its devices- The Redmi Note 9/ Redmi 10x 4G with nearly 8 million units shipped. The Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A were at the seventh and ninth spot, respectively.