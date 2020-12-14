iPhone production to see minor impact due to violence at Wistron plant

US technology giant Apple may see a minor impact on iPhone production on account of violence at its contract manufacturer Wistron’s facility near Bengaluru, according to industry sources.

Workers at Wistron Corporation’s manufacturing facility in the Narasapura Industrial Area of the Kolar district near Bengaluru went on a rampage on Saturday over non-payment of their wages.

“iPhone production will have minor impact due to the violence. Only the iPhone SE 2020 is being made by Wistron in its Kolar plant. Enough stock is available in the market. Wistron has other plants in India where it may shift part of the production if its factory remains affected,” an industry source told PTI.

Apple and Wistron did not respond to queries sent in this regard.

Wistron is one of the 16 entities to have received approval for incentive under the government’s production linked incentive plan.

Currently, the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11 are being assembled by Foxconn in Chennai, and the iPhone 7 by Wistron in Bengaluru. The iPhone SE (2017) and the iPhone 6s (2018) were also assembled by Wistron — but these were discontinued in 2019.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan condemned the incident and said stringent action would be taken against the perpetrators.

The police detained over 130 people for the violence.

Political parties in Karnataka have sought a thorough probe into the violence at the Wistron plant as they expressed concerns about its possible impact on the investment-friendly image of the State. Besides the iPhone for Apple, Wistron also manufactures IT products for Lenovo and Microsoft among others.

