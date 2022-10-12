iPhone maker Apple will roll out software updates in December to enable 5G services. “We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed. 5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December,” Apple said in a statement on Wednesday.

This comes after pressure mounted on the Cupertino-based tech major with users complaining they could not access the recently launched 5G network on iPhone handsets, including the latest iPhone 14.

According to a list published by Airtel, currently a few Samsung handset models and all iPhones cannot connect to its 5G network without a software update.

Jio has not provided a similar list on handsets that allow 5G network.

As some manufacturers have not yet rolled out software updates for 5G connectivity, the Department of Telecommunications has scheduled a meeting with top original equipment manufacturers and telecom operators on October 12 to determine the timeline for the updates.