iQOO launches Series 7 smartphones in India

iQOO, a sister brand of Vivo’s, today announced the iQOO 7 series of flagship smartphones in India. The iQOO 7 and the iQOO 7 Legend (2021 Red Dot Product Design award-winner) are the latest 5G performance flagship smartphones by the company in India.

With this series, iQOO (which stands for I Quest On and On) promises strong performance, lag-free mobile gaming and multi-media entertainment experiences to consumers.

The iQOO 7 is priced at ₹31,990 (8GB+128GB), ₹33,990 (8GB+256GB) and ₹35,990 (12GB+256GB) variant in two colour options: Storm Black and Solid Ice Blue. The iQOO 7 Legend is priced at ₹39,990 (8GB+128 GB) and ₹43,990 (12GB+256GB).

Under iQOO’s sponsoring partnership with BMW M Motorsport, the iQOO 7 Legend is designed specially with the racetrack elements and will feature the iconic tri-color racing stripes, engraved with the slogan “Fascination meets innovation”. All the variants will be available to pre-order starting May 1, 2021, on Amazon.in. and iQOO.com.

Commenting on the launch, Gagan Arora, Director-Marketing, iQOO, said, “Our endeavour at iQOO is to provide powerful products that bring ultimate joy and excitement to our tech savvy consumers. With the iQOO 7 series we have taken a step further in that direction. Running on the leading 8 series Snapdragon processor, powerful battery, and liquid cooling technology, the iQOO 7 series is a true flagship.”

He further added, “After the successful launch of iQOO 3 in India last year, we are taking our brand philosophy, “I Quest On and On”, forward with the iQOO 7 series and hope to deliver unmatched performance and unique experiences to our consumers. We are confident that the iQOO 7 series will add a new chapter in our legacy and will become a preferred choice for the young consumers.”

Specifications

The iQOO 7 Legend has been kitted out with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform, combined with an enhanced LPDDR5 flash drive for faster sequential read and write speed, resulting in quick app calling and caching capabilities for users along with more efficient power consumption. Meanwhile, the iQOO 7 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and an intelligent display chip, providing powerful CPU and GPU performance for more smooth visual effects and vivid colours.

Both smartphones also feature enhanced V6 UFS 3.1 memory chip, which has been further enhanced for faster file downloads, copies and installations. iQOO has also incorporated the Extended RAM function within the iQOO 7 series, as 3GB of ROM have been re-allocated to be added upon 8GB of RAM, allowing apps to run simultaneously with minimal lag and sufficient storage space.

Supported by 66W FlashCharge technology, the iQOO 7 series allows for greatly reduced charging times to satisfy the fast-paced lifestyles of modern day smartphone users. On the battery front, the iQOO 7 Legend comes with a 4000mAH Typ battery, while the iQOO 7 sports a 4400mAH Typ battery, resulting in unrestrained device power and longevity.

Cooling system

The iQOO 7 series houses a Liquid Cooling System, designed with cutting-edge materials that efficiently dissipate heat through the evaporation and condensation of thermal fluids within the internal vapour chamber. This system can counteract intense temperature build-ups and negate the increased power consumption that can arise from heavy-duty loads, effectively avoiding the CPU frequency reduction to maintain consistent high-performance device output. Frame drop issues will no longer be a concern for users, bringing a smoother mobile gaming and smartphone usage experience.