After Micron confirmed an $825 million investment commitment on Thursday, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Washington, the government indicated more announcements on US-based tech investments.

“Defining moment in India’s quest for developing semiconductor industry. Stay tuned for more projects,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Communications, and Electronics and Information Technology. “Micron Technology will set up the semiconductor unit in India under PM @narendramodi Ji’s semiconductor mission,” he tweeted.

Micron Technology will set up the semiconductor unit in India under PM @narendramodi Ji's semiconductor mission. Defining moment in India's quest for developing semiconductor industry.

Stay tuned for more projects! — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 22, 2023

Micron has confirmed that it will set up a semiconductor assembly and test plant in Gujarat with a total investment of $2.75 billion (around ₹22,540 crore), which will also create up to 5,000 new direct jobs and 15,000 community jobs in the future.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar also said that it was a big milestone in India’s roadmap and growth as a semiconductor nation.

“The announcements include major investments by Global Memory n storage chipmaker @MicronTech in multi-billion USD Packaging facility, Global Semiconductor Eqpt leaders like Applied Materials’ new semiconductor center for commercialization and innovation and Lam Research’s training program in India for up to 60,000 High Tech Engineers respectively,” he tweeted.

In the last 18 months after the announcement of the semiconductor vision by the PM and investment of ₹76,000 crore to catalyse and build India’s semicon ecosystem, much progress has been made, Chandrasekhar said.

“A vibrant Semicon Design innovation ecosystem rapidly growing with scores of new start-ups including five under the Semicon India Future Design programme... R&D centers of every global semicon major in India, Micron Packaging facility approved, Semicon India Complex modernisation and research fab and India Semicon Research Center being finalised,” he tweeted.

He said Semicon India was launched to create 85,000 very large-scale integration (VLSI) engineers as global talent, in the 2023 academic year with a semiconductor curriculum designed in partnership with global industry majors.

“India has come a long way in the last nine years under PM Narendra Modi ji and the world recognises India’s rise as an Economic and Tech power... These milestones are just the beginning as there is more to come as India rapidly grows as a significant and trusted partner to Global Electronics and Semiconductor Value and Supply Chains,” he added.

Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductors which is also setting up a plant in Gujarat has welcomed the announcement made on Micron.

“This is a step in a positive direction. We also welcome the government’s decision to reopen applications under a modified policy. It requires multiple fabs for the country’s electronics ecosystem to develop. We are fully committed to building a world-class semiconductor fab in India,” David Reed, Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductors, told businessline.