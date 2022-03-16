ITI builds up its Data Centre capabilities

Bengaluru, March 16 ITI Ltd, India’s premier telecom manufacturing company, has expanded its data centre capabilities and consolidated its position as a ‘go to’ player for both PSU and private companies in the space. ITI said that its Data Centre business has served over 50 customers in the past 12 years that include public sector banks, financial institutions, Navaratna PSUs, telecom companies, MNCs and small enterprises from the year 2009-10.

Considering the huge market demand in view of Digital India Initiative, and Government’s decision of Data Localization, ITI Ltd said it has taken a quantum jump in Data Centre expansion and consolidation in a big way. The listed PSU said that its large 2 lakh plus sq. ft capacity of ITI Data Centre in Bengaluru is fully equipped with excellent facilities as well as next-generation technology capable of housing 1,350 racks to provide Co-Location, Managed Co-Location, email, Internet, Back-up Services, Storage, Data Security, and Cloud Services and under Data Center umbrella.

ITI Data Centre is fully geared up to support multi density power requirements ranging from 3 KVA to 14 KVA per rack. It has an edge over other Data Centres not only through its complete range of services but also with its infrastructure in secured premise in Bangalore which is a stable seismic zone with its high level of security. With effective and eco-friendly fire suppression facilities, carrier-neutrality, redundant power availability, precision-controlled environment, and 24x7 support services with no down time, ITI Ltd makes it a compelling proposition for its customers, it said.

The Data Centre is carrier-neutral as it is well connected with multiple ISPs ensuring high availability of internet connectivity. The customers are also offered seating facility, workstations and cabins for their operating & maintenance staff, and an NOC room for monitoring the performance, the PSU added.