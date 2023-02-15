ITI Limited, a telecom company, will display products like IP encryptors, digital mobile radio, 4G RAN, optical fibre cable (OFC), micro PCs, laptops, data centre, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) duct manufacturing, smart banking cards, and more at the Aero India 2023.

ITI Limited claims to have executed the project for the upgrade of the IAF’s 3G network to a 4G network and has also been serving the Indian Army through various projects. It is currently involved in the upgrade of the OPS of the data centres at six locations for the IAF.

“ITI Limited brings electronic and telecom manufacturing and digitalised solutions and services based on modern technology, ranging from PCB manufacturing to 3D printing and from digital mobile radio to data centres,” said Rakesh Chandra Tiwari, Chairman and Managing Director of ITI Limited.

ITI Limited also developed Digital Mobile Radio (DMR), which uses digital technology along with a time division approach to enable efficiency and performance along with improved spectrum usage. DMR aims to provide an affordable, low-complexity digital standard to replace analogue radio.

Also read Day 3 of Aero India: Defence Ministry to organise events for showcasing innovations and signing of contracts

DMR-based VHF/UHF radios are used in applications such as military communications, police, railways, public safety, traffic control, disaster management, industrial security, communications, and more. The VHF/UHF radio can be used for direct-to-direct communication in tier-I, tier-II, or in a multi-site environment in tier-II, and tier-III modes, according to the company.