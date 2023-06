Cybersecurity solutions company Kaspersky has appointed Jaydeep Singh as its General Manager for India.

With over 25 years of experience, Jaydeep handled solution sales and business development roles in Indian and SAARC regions.

“He will be responsible for leading Kaspersky’s business operations and driving growth across the country, especially in the enterprise segment,” a statement said on Wednesday.

