Jio ends BSNL’s 20-year dominance in wired broadband services

After becoming the largest mobile broadband player in the country, Reliance Jio has become the top fixed-line broadband operator overtaking BSNL. The state-run telecom company has been the leader in the fixed-line telephone market for nearly two decades.

Jio had launched its fixed broadband services in 2019 with an ambition to reach over 1,000 cities across India.

According to a monthly telecom subscribers report released by the telecom regulator Trai on Tuesday, Jio now leads the fixed-line broadband segment with 4.34 million customers.

BSNL's customer base declined to 4.2 million in November from 4.72 million in October. Bharti Airtel fixed-line broadband customer base stood at 4.08 million in November.

Reliance’s JioFiber had overtaken Bharti in terms of the subscriber base in October 2021.

Jio’s service packs landline telephony, multi-party video conferencing, home security, smart home solutions, gaming and TV channels. Reliance Jio has also picked up majority stake in Den and Hathway Cable to speed up the broadband roll out.