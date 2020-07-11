Jio Platforms receives investments from four investors

A rainbow-tinged sanitation makeover
Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has received subscription amounts from various investors.
It received an investment of Rs 1,894.50 crore from Interstellar Platform Holdings (L Catterton), Rs 11,367 crore from The Public Investment Fund, Rs 10,202.55 crore from SLP Redwood Holdings and SLP Redwood Co-Invest (Silver Lake) and Rs 6,598.38 crore from General Atlantic Singapore JP Pte Ltd.
The subscription amounts is in lieu of the earlier announced funding deals, and shares were allotted to them, RIL said in a regulatory filing.
Earlier on July 7, 2020, Jio Platforms had received the subscription amount of Rs 43,574 crore from Facebook.
