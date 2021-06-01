Karnataka tops in AI jobs: ISB report

While there has been a buzz about Artificial Intelligence (AI) for over a decade now, a report by the Indian School of Business (ISB) has shed light on how it has evolved in the country.

Artificial Intelligence Index 2021 Annual Report compiled by the Srini Raju IT and Networked Economy (SRITNE) Research Centre at ISB shows over 1.14 lakh job postings out of 50 lakh in 2020 are provided by the artificial intelligence industry. Though the number is small, all of the jobs come from the top IT hubs.

While Karnataka accounted for 36,790 jobs, or 41 per cent of the total AI jobs , Maharashtra 23 per cent (20,162), followed by Delhi and Tamil Nadu with 7 per cent (or about 6,000).

Chennai tops in AI patents.

Patents filed in AI in the country grew to 1.57 per cent from a negligible 0.02 per cent ten years ago. Chennai leads in the total share of AI patent filing in the country. Its share has increased from 40 per cent in 2011 to almost 59 per cent in 2020.

Quoting WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organisation) data, the report said the total number of AI patents published in India increased steadily through the last decade (2011 – 20) with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 65.13 per cent. “Starting with five AI Patents filed in 2011, the number increased to 754 in 2020,” the report said.

However, India is way behind countries like the United States in the number of AI patents filed. The US filed the highest number of AI Patents (about 10,000) in 2019, three times more than Japan, the second-highest AI Patent filing country.

Start-up scenario

Over the last 20 years, the share of AI startups in the overall start-ups has gone up significantly. From just 0.68 per cent in 2000, the share of AI start-ups in India grew to 7.50 per cent in 2019.