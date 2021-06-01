Karnataka tops in AI jobs: ISB report

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
While there has been a buzz about Artificial Intelligence (AI) for over a decade now, a report by the Indian School of Business (ISB) has shed light on how it has evolved in the country.
Artificial Intelligence Index 2021 Annual Report compiled by the Srini Raju IT and Networked Economy (SRITNE) Research Centre at ISB shows over 1.14 lakh job postings out of 50 lakh in 2020 are provided by the artificial intelligence industry. Though the number is small, all of the jobs come from the top IT hubs.
While Karnataka accounted for 36,790 jobs, or 41 per cent of the total AI jobs , Maharashtra 23 per cent (20,162), followed by Delhi and Tamil Nadu with 7 per cent (or about 6,000).
Patents filed in AI in the country grew to 1.57 per cent from a negligible 0.02 per cent ten years ago. Chennai leads in the total share of AI patent filing in the country. Its share has increased from 40 per cent in 2011 to almost 59 per cent in 2020.
Quoting WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organisation) data, the report said the total number of AI patents published in India increased steadily through the last decade (2011 – 20) with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 65.13 per cent. “Starting with five AI Patents filed in 2011, the number increased to 754 in 2020,” the report said.
However, India is way behind countries like the United States in the number of AI patents filed. The US filed the highest number of AI Patents (about 10,000) in 2019, three times more than Japan, the second-highest AI Patent filing country.
Over the last 20 years, the share of AI startups in the overall start-ups has gone up significantly. From just 0.68 per cent in 2000, the share of AI start-ups in India grew to 7.50 per cent in 2019.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...