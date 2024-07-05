Kochi is all set to host the country’s first international GenAI conclave being hosted by the Kerala government in association with IBM on July 11 and 12.

Former NASA astronaut and technology executive Steve Lee Smith will be the key speaker at the opening day of the event. He will speak on ‘Lessons Learned from A Skywalker’.

The two day event will feature the State’s core strengths as an attractive destination for a wide range of enterprises driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics. It will showcase Kerala’s commitment to fostering innovation and embracing transformative technologies.

The GenAI conclave aims to transform Kerala as an AI destination and showcase the State’s perspectives on industry 4.0, besides giving a thrust to the growth of economy, P Rajeeve, the State Industry Minister said. The conclave, to be hosted at Grand Hyatt Bolgatty International Convention Centre, will bring together industry leaders, policymakers and innovators to explore the transformative potential of AI and its impact on society and the economy.

As lead-up to the conclave, the State government, in association with IBM, conducted ‘Tech Talk’ in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram; Infopark, Kochi; and Cyber Park, Kozhikode. Two pre-event hackathons on WatsonX platform — one dedicated to university students and the other to local start-ups—are underway.

Besides developers, universities, students, media and analysts, the conclave will feature demos, activations, interactions with industry experts, panel discussions and lectures. Participants will also get an opportunity to get a first-hand experience in the latest advancements in AI sector.

