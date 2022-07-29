Kerala targets 63 lakh sq ft IT space, 67,000 jobs in five years: Chief Minister

Kerala Government is targeting 63 lakh sq ft of IT space and 67,000 employment opportunities in the next five years, the Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

“Since this government came in, unparalleled development activities have been done in the field of IT. From 2016 to 2022, 46 lakh square feet of IT space have been created across the State and 45,760 new jobs were created during this period”, he said while inaugurating the facilities at Infopark Kochi on Thursday.

Boosting development in the IT sector, Infoparks at Kochi and Thrissur has set up more office spaces to attract IT/ITES companies. The 9th floor of Jyothirmaya Building in Infopark Kochi Phase 2 and the 2nd floor of Indeevaram Building in Infopark Thrissur are fully operational.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the facilities of Cognizant Technology Solutions on one lakh square feet.

The State Industries Minister P. Rajeev inaugurated the entrance to the ninth floor of the Jyothirmaya Building, Infopark Phase 2.

Infopark Kochi has new facilities for 10 offices in an area of approximately 35,000 sq ft. The new facilities at Infopark Kochi and Thrissur span over 1,60,000 square feet.

Kerala IT Parks, CEO, John.M.Thomas said, ‘Infopark has seen a huge growth post-pandemic. The small and medium-size IT companies on the campus have assisted Infopark to grow tremendously. Along with this, big IT companies like Cognizant Technology Solutions and IBM have also entered and have begun their expansion in Infopark. These development activities of Infopark will attract more IT companies to Kochi.”

e.o.m.