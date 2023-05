Kernex Microsystems reported standalone net loss narrowed to ₹7.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2023, from ₹8.34 crore. Total income dropped to ₹71.43 lakh against ₹1.1 crore.

Net loss for FY23 widened to ₹19.85 crore from ₹16.57 crore. Total income fell to ₹3.3 crore from ₹7.16 crore.

Kernex Microsystems (India) Limited develops software and provides project consulting and systems integration services.