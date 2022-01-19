Khatabook records ₹1.8 trillion monthly transactions across its platforms

Khatabook has recorded ₹1.8 trillion monthly transactions across all its platforms, including Khatabook, Cashbook, and BizAnalyst.

Founded in January 2019, Khatabook today claims to have over 10 million monthly active merchant users, managing more than 344 million customers on its platforms. Further, Cashbook by Khatabook, an expense management tool, has crossed 1.8 million installs in 2021. Cashbook is an exclusive android app to leverage only the expense management functionality.

Ravish Naresh, CEO, and Co-founder, Khatabook, said, “2021 has been a crucial year in Khatabook’s journey. Besides our continued growth momentum, we made several important long-term strategic decisions for business and building our talent base. I am humbled by the continued trust of our users. This milestone showcases our commitment to the empowerment of MSMEs in India. 2022 is going to be an exciting year for the MSME ecosystem.”

In the past three years, Khatabook has penetrated the grassroots of India and has a user base spread across nearly every district in the country. Khatabook is available in 13 regional languages, and close to 25 per cent of users on Khatabook are using the app in their preferred regional language.

Additionally, Biz Analyst by Khatabook touched 100,000 paying customers in 2021. Biz Analyst is uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end real-time business intelligence and decision-making capabilities to SMEs, including business insights based on the app’s integration with tally software of SMEs.

Khatabook is a SaaS company that enables micro, small and medium businesses to increase efficiency and profitability through safe and secure digital solutions. In 2021 the startup raised $100 million in a Series C round, executed its first ESOP buyback of $10 million, and reached an organisation size of over 320 employees.