Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is all set to host India’s biggest beachside start-up conclave with the fifth edition of Huddle Global conclave getting underway on November 16.

KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika said that the event, which will see convergence of around 15,000 delegates from within the country and abroad, will showcase cutting-edge products from emerging sectors such as robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented reality, virtual reality, life sciences, space tech, blockchain, IoT, e-governance, fintech, healthtech, agritech, edutech, and SaS from across the country’s ecosystem.

The event assumes added significance as it happens at a moment when the State is on track of a profound transformation into a knowledge economy and the critical role played by the State’s well-established start-up ecosystem in that paradigm shift cuts across the entire socio-economic spectrum, he said.

An expo on the sidelines of Huddle Global will give 100-plus nascent companies an opportunity to display their products and interact with experts from technology and industry for advice on investment opportunities, he said.

The conclave will also serve as a window to display a wide range of eco-sustainable and value-added products made out of millets, crops, and fruits.

Huddle Global will feature keynote sessions, leadership talks, tech talks, and panel discussions with international embassies, industry experts, investors, venture capitalists and corporate leaders. It will bring immense opportunities for start-ups to get mentored by industry leaders with an in-depth understanding of various aspects of products, services, design, marketing strategies, capital structuring, fundraising and business development.

The event, organised in partnership with Startup India, Headstart, TiE Kerala, GTech, Startup Middle East, Habitat for Humanity and Technopark Today, will see the participation of more than 5,000 start-ups, 400 HNIs, 300 mentors, 200 corporates, 150 investors, and speakers.