LinkedIn has introduced an AI-powered feature called collaborative articles for users to begin discussions with experts on the platform.

According to The Verge report, the company will match articles with relevant members based on its skills graph, inviting contributions.

The system will make it simpler for individuals to contribute their perspectives. “The bodies of the articles are powered by AI, based on prompts created by and constantly refined by the company’s editorial team,” a LinkedIn spokesperson said.

The professional networking platform chose a select group of individuals to contribute to the articles to boost its reputation and grow its following. Users can also include a note that readers can request access to contribute by liking or reacting to the article. Just like other posts, users can share, react, and save collaborative articles.

This comes after the platform announced ‘focused inbox’ feature last month.

