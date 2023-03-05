Elon Musk has revealed that the micro-blogging platform will enable responding to individual direct messages (DM), use of any reaction emoji and encryption on the platform.

According to Musk, these new features will be launched on the platform later this month. The platform recently launched a new violent speech policy to prohibit threats, harm, incitement of violence and glorification of violence.

Aiming to roll out ability to reply to individual DMs, use any reaction emoji & encryption later this month — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2023

Meanwhile, the micro-blogging site said that users will get a heads-up if a Community Note shows on a tweet they have replied to, liked or retweeted.

This comes a day after the company reported a drop of about 40 per cent year-over-year in both revenue and adjusted earnings for the month of December, according to The Wall Street Journal report. In February, Musk said that the micro-blogging platform would provide users with the ability to adjust the algorithm to their closest match in the coming months.

