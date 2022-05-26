L&T Technology Services opens Engineering R&D Centre in Poland

L&T Technology Services (LTTS), a global pure-play engineering services company, has inaugurated an Engineering, Research and Development (ER&D) centre in Krakow, Poland.

The centre will cater to global customers, leveraging cutting-edge technologies in the automotive, mobility and hi-tech domains. It will provide service to several major customers in Europe and North America.

In the new centre, LTTS will work on both software and hardware development of product lines. This centre is part of LTTS’ global delivery model and is an extension of its Munich, Gothenburg and Jerusalem engineering centres, allowing the new centre to bring in specialised competencies along with local talent.

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer(COO) told BusinessLine the centre is set up as part of the expansion plan in Europe and eastern Europe. It will provide services in the areas of high-tech and embedded technologies. “We chose Poland because the government is very enabling and is strategically better for the business, and the country has a great talent pool,” he added.

LLTS is seeking to tap into the local engineering talent pool for many mission critical global programs, and will work with the local administration and the academia to further develop the local ecosystem, Sinha said.

The company plans to hire up to 300 engineers in the next three years for the centre. It will also utilise its in-house Global Engineering Academy (GEA) to enable employees to reskill and upskill their domain knowledge and align it to customer requirements, while exploring collaboration opportunities with AGH University Krakow, Krakow University of Technology and UK-based Coventry University to expand the engineering talent pool in Poland.

Currently the centre is about 1,500 square metres and can house 16–170 people. Sinha said the company will start expanding the centre and even invest in innovation labs at the centre as a part of company strategy.