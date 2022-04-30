LTI becomes premier partner in the AWS Partner Network

Mumbai, April 29:

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) on Friday announced that it has achieved Premier Partner Status in the AWS Partner Network (APN), an Amazon Web Services (AWS) global community of partners that leverages programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings.

LTI achieved this recognition for its expertise in assisting enterprises achieve their cloud technology goals across complex customer landscapes. Earlier as a Premier Consulting Partner, LTI has demonstrated the ability to help enterprises realise the full potential of AWS offerings and accelerate their journey in the cloud.

Sanjay Jalona, CEO & Managing Director, LTI, said, “We are proud to receive Premier Consulting Partner status in the AWS Partner Network. LTI enables digital transformation to offer enterprises automated and scalable paths to achieve true cloud innovation. Completing the rigorous process of demonstrating our AWS expertise, including the extensive accreditation and certification process; shows that our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by taking advantage of the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation available in AWS.”

Chris Sullivan, Global Director, WW System Integrators & Strategic Alliances at Amazon Web Services (AWS) said, “LTI is helping enterprises around the world accelerate their migration and modernization journeys. Their achievements demonstrate our mutual commitment to help customers transform their business with the scale, security and agility of AWS”.

Recently, LTI has achieved the AWS Energy Competency and AWS IoT Competency for helping customers optimize the entire value chain including geophysical and reservoir analysis, production operations, pipeline operations, and optimization of solar and wind renewable power generation.