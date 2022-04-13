LTI expands presence in the US

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) on Wednesday announced that it has expanded its presence in the US with a new engagement center in Hartford, CT. The engagement center will enable workforce transformation and localisation for LTI in the Americas.

The centre will have a capacity to support over 100 employees, which will include experienced professionals and talented graduates from the University of Connecticut (UCONN), St. Joseph’s University (USJ), and Central Connecticut State University (CCSU). The new center aims to bring LTI’s services closer to its customers. As a modern workspace that encourages innovation and upskilling, the Hartford center will have workplace flexibility to foster engagement among clients and employees, and strive for organisational inclusivity by adopting LTI’s Yin-Yang Model designed for future of work.

Luke Bronin, Mayor of Hartford, said, “We are excited to welcome LTI to the City of Hartford. This new LTI engagement center is a powerful addition to the rapidly-growing tech ecosystem in the city of Hartford. LTI has committed to building partnerships and investing in the Hartford community and the Greater Hartford region, and we look forward to working closely with LTI to help build a talent pipeline in partnership with our educational institutions.”

Sanjay Jalona, CEO and Managing Director, LTI, added, “Hartford is an incredible hub for employment opportunities due to its access to some of the best educational institutions. LTI’s engagement center will help us create a cohesive network and provide strategic support to local clients and staff. This center further strengthens LTI’s service capabilities in the US while establishing a strong foothold in the market.”

Located in the heart of downtown Hartford, the center is equipped with advanced technology infrastructure and an evolved organisational approach leveraging cloud-based collaboration tools.

LTI’s clients in Connecticut represent sectors as diverse as banking and finance, insurance, manufacturing, utilities, life sciences, and aerospace and Defence. The company has seven offices across the US and counts more than 70 Fortune 500 companies as clients.