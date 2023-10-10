LTIMindtree Ltd’s shares were up by 1.32 per cent after the company partnered with Infineon Technologies AG. In this collaboration, the company will support Infineon’s SAP transformation initiatives with the aim of achieving operational and process efficiencies.

The company will work to modernise Infineon’s SAP application landscape, enhance the user experience, streamline business processes, and facilitate contemporary digital operations across both SAP S/4HANA and SAP Cloud Solutions.

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree, said, “We are excited to partner with Infineon in their digital transformation journey and this partnership is a true testament to our expertise in the semiconductor industry. With our innovation-driven approach and rich portfolio of automation-led offerings, we are focused on supporting Infineon’s ambitions and aligning seamlessly with their mission of pioneering solutions that drive decarbonisation and digitalisation, ultimately shaping a greener and more promising tomorrow.”

The shares were up by 1.32 per cent to ₹5,261.90 at 3.25 pm on the BSE.