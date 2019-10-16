MakeMyTrip deploys AI to make bookings easier

In the race to ace the travel technology game, and become a super app, MakeMyTrip is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to offer an experience to its customers like never before. With the use of its AI-powered chatbots, customers will get suggestions and alerts of rail/flight bookings, baggage details, and even suggestions for car bookings said Rajesh Magow, Co-founder, MakeMyTrip. It was also recently reported that customers could book tickets by using their voice and talking to the chatbot on MakeMyTrip and GoIbibo.

The travel company is also set to offer metro train tickets starting with Hyderabad followed by Mumbai. MakeMyTrip also has a tie-up with the Indian railway’s IRCTC to provide train tickets on its portals. According to Magow, the company aims to be a super app by 2020, the mission was started in 2000 along with the founder of MakeMyTrip, Deep Kalra.

Three years ago, MakeMyTrip had a merger with Goibibo. Both these platforms have Artificial Intelligence AI-powered chatbots named Myra and Gia respectively. The technology is being developed in-house. “It is powered by AI basically through that chat interface you will keep getting alerts on flight/rail details or the baggage details that you need. Also, if you need to book a car we will give you options as well,” he explained.

It was recently reported the with the usage of the chatbots, customers could, with their voice book tickets on MakeMyTrip.

When asked about the investments needed for these developments on their portal and the app, without specifying a number, Magow said, “These are all regular capital investments that we are doing here we have enough capital on our balance sheet about 275 million and we’re cruising along well. Most of these technologies are being developed in-house so outside of this we don’t have any massive capital investment plan.”

Speaking about the merger, Magow told BusinessLine, that the merger worked out really well for both companies. “It’s been three years now. So the biggest learning was the consumer overlap between MMT and Goibibo was less so the consumer overlap was around 25% which means there is room to keep pushing both the brands.”

By 2020, Magow wants to make MakeMyTrip a one-stop-shop for all the services that a traveller may need. “We will take care of all kinds of transport offerings, whether it is rail, bus, intracity cab, flight, or airport transport. We will also offer metro train tickets, starting in Hyderabad and then Mumbai metro. We also aim to have cruise holidays as an offering to our customers. We will look at hotels offering including a villa, apartments, home stays, and other alternative accommodations, ” Magow told BusinessLine.