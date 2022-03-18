Kerala’s Malappuram district has come up with a pioneering programme to woo children to future technologies by helping them earn gain expertise in new-age knowledge domains such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, 3-D printing, virtual reality and coding.

Named 100k Malappuram Coders, the project by Malappuram district panchayat and Edapt learning app, is a member of the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM). KSUM is a nodal agency of the Kerala Government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the State.

12 core ideas

Students of classes XI and XII, who have enrolled in the project, will be provided with 12 core ideas on career aspirations and worldview. Edapt learning app, which can be downloaded for registration by students, is giving the technical support for the online programme. Those registered need to give a test. The top one lakh will get direct classes while all the applicants can participate in the programme.

The programme features three or four short-term courses of one hour each. The medium is either Malayalam or English.

Fast technological changes in a post-pandemic world are altering the career aspirations of the new generation, Edapt CEO Umer Abdussalam said. The success of 100k Malappuram Coders has led schools in other districts, too, to approach us to conduct similar programmes. Currently, no less than 6,300 of the 40,000 students who have registered are outside of Malappuram district, while the authorities have raised the number of potential beneficiaries to 5,00,000, he added.