MediaTek to hire people to develop R&D in India

Chipset company MediaTek on Wednesday said it plans to aggressively hire people to strengthen and expand research and development facilities in India during the current financial year.
Without disclosing the actual number, MediaTek in a statement said it is looking to hire across offices in India, with a focus on artificial intelligence technologies, smart home and enterprise segments, 5G and wireless communications, among others.
“India is an important market for MediaTek and we are reiterating our commitment and support to the government's Make in India programme by investing in local Indian talent and scaling capabilities to drive innovation for India and global markets,” MediaTek Bengaluru General Manager, Rituparna Mandal said.
With the new hiring initiative, MediaTek is keen on augmenting skills such as protocol stack development, digital signal processing, Wi-Fi technology and field testing. “We plan to hire aggressively from Indian campuses this year, to strengthen our research and product design capabilities across research centres in Bengaluru and Noida.
“People are our greatest asset and we aim to hire managerial and technical leaders who can help us make a quantum leap in innovation and achieve our goals of developing advanced and inclusive solutions,” Mandal said.
