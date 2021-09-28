Meet the 10 startups selected for 100X. VC fifth cohort

Micro VC fund, 100X.VC has announced its fifth cohort of start-ups operating in a diverse range of sectors.

The ten start-ups selected by 100X.VC include QwikSkills, Nooble, SpoofSense, Bebe Burp, Paperplane, ZuPay, Strive, Humblex, WayFr and FilterPixel. 100X.VC operates on a cohort-based investment model. The firm made these investments after evaluating 4,785 pitches. Of this, 458 were shortlisted, and after due diligence 10 were funded in Class 05.

With 10 new investments in Class 05, 100X.VC has crossed 60 investments mark till its inception in 2019. The names of the startups were announced at VC Pitch Day on September 24, 25, 2021.

Before the VC Pitch Day, the portfolio companies had a chance to go through mentoring by the team at 100X.VC. They had attended 100+ hours of Masterclass sessions from industry experts, mentors, veterans, successful founders, and venture capitalists.

Speaking on the development, Ninad Karpe, Partner at 100X.VC said, “We have now invested in 60 startups in the country with iSAFE notes. We get to review so many different applications, each idea is unique, and everyone has potential. It is always a hard choice to narrow it down to a limited few. We have now investors, VCs eagerly waiting to hear about our carefully curated list of startups. Our focus remains to mentor, advice, and guide the founders with our masterclass and enable them to convert their ideas into bigger businesses.”

The sector-agnostic VC firm has invested in each of the selected start-ups via founder-friendly iSAFE notes. The fund is sponsored by Mehta Ventures, the Family Office Investment arm of Sanjay Mehta, to nurture innovative ideas that add value and bring solutions to a problem.