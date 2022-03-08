Men outnumber women in tech leadership roles: Report

In a recent survey by digital learning company Skillsoft, 72 per cent of tech women said men outnumbered them at their organization for leadership roles at ratios of 2-to-1 or greater. A lack of equity in opportunities drove this for 47 per cent of respondents, and 46 per cent called it general underrepresentation of women in the tech field.

The report sheds light on the gaps in learning and development opportunities in the workplace for female tech professionals of India in 2022.

When asked which employee benefits they value most, around 54 per cent cited opportunities for professional development/training, just behind health insurance (55 per cent) and ahead of flexible work (49 per cent) and maternity leave (48 per cent)

Almost 42 per cent of those surveyed cited the limited pipeline of women studying STEM in high school/college as a significant challenge in their industry, indicating the need for learning on-the-job.

Areas of interest

Among subjects women tech professionals are interested in, Data Management (34 per cent). Leadership And Management (33 per cent), Project Management (32 per cent), programming Languages (29 per cent), Cybersecurity (28 per cent ) and Cloud Computing (28 per cent) stood out.

Rashim Mogha, General Manager – Leadership and Business Portfolio, Skillsoft said, “The percentage of women in the Indian IT sector has risen over the last decade. While the trend is promising, albeit gradual, in order to maintain momentum, women must be empowered with new opportunities to take on tech roles and provided access to continuous upskilling opportunities. In the spirit of International Women’s Day, we look to #BreakTheBias by encouraging organizations to extend learning and development opportunities and resources to women at all levels.”