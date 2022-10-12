Meta has partnered with Microsoft to bring new content, including Windows apps and Teams, to Quest devices. Microsoft will open up to stream Windows apps to Meta’s headsets, its CEO Satya Nadella said at the Meta’s Connect conference.

According to reports, Microsoft’s streaming game service, Xbox Cloud Gaming, will soon arrive on Quest devices.

“We are bringing the Microsoft Teams immersive meeting experience to Meta Quest in order to give people new ways to connect with each other,” Nadella said. He added that individuals will be able to join a Microsoft Teams meeting directly through Horizon Workrooms, Meta’s VR space.

Microsoft 365 will be integrated into Quest, allowing users to interact with content from apps including, Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook, TechCrunch reported.

