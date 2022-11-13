Meta planned to shut down its video-calling smart display Portal and its two unreleased smartwatch projects, reports revealed.

According to The Verge report, Meta executives said in a company meeting that it planned to kill Portal and wearables. These were in the initial stage of development. The advanced smartwatch called Milan was expected to ship in spring 2023 for $349, featuring two built-in cameras for video conversations.

The company disclosed plans to launch VR headsets next year. In an earnings call, Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the new high-end VR headset would deliver high-resolution mixed reality to blend virtual objects into the physical environment.

This comes after Meta sacked over 11,000 employees recently, which accounted for around 13 per cent of the company’s workforce. In a recent meeting, Mark Zuckerberg had told that he handled the situation better than Elon Musk. According to a report by The Insider, he said Musk had not had the time to plan the layoffs as thoughtfully as Meta and other companies.

