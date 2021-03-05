Mexico’s GigNet selects Tejas Networks for its metro optical network

Tejas Networks has announced that GigNet, a leading digital infrastructure company in Mexico, has selected the company’s optical networking and broadband access products for their high-capacity fiber optic network expansion in the Cancun region of Mexico.

GigNet has a comprehensive digital services portfolio of Internet, WiFi, fiber-to-the-home, and other advanced solutions for hospitality and enterprise customers in Mexico.

To support the rapid growth of GigNet’s ‘Smart Communities’ business segment for planned developments across the region, Tejas Networks will supply its full range of last-mile access products.