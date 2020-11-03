Micromax launches two new ‘In’ smartphones

Micromax on Tuesday launched two new smartphones as part of its ‘In’ range of smartphones. The homegrown smartphone brand launches its Micromax In 1b and the Micromax In Note 1 smartphones in India.

The Micromax In 1b is the brand’s budget smartphone. The company is planning to make a comeback in the Indian smartphone market with the launch of these two smartphones.

The brand said that smartphones will provide a “pure Android OS experience with no ads and no bloatware.”

Micromax In Note 1

The In Note 1 comes with a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor. It is equipped with the MediaTek HyperEngine Gaming Technology.

The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery. It supports reverse charging capability and comes with an 18W fast charger in the box. The phone has Wi-Fi support for 5GHz. It also supports voice over Wi-Fi.

As for the camera, it has a quad-camera set-up at the rear with a 48MP AI primary camera along with a 5MP and two 2MP cameras. It has a 16MP front camera.

The In note 1 will be available in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB storage variants. It will come in white and green colours.

Micromax In 1b

The In 1b comes with a 6.52-inch Screen HD+ Rich display with Mini-Drop. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor with HyperEngine 1.0.

The phone comes with a 5000 mAh Battery with three days of backup and 30 days of standby, the brand said. The phone comes with a 10W charger in the box.

The phone has an AI Dual Camera set-up with a 13MP Primary Camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It has an 8MP camera at the front.

The phone will come in blue, green and purple colours.

For the Micromax In Note1 smartphone, the 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at ₹10,999; while the 4GB + 128 GB variant will cost ₹12,499.

The Micromax In 1b is priced at ₹6,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, and ₹7,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Registration for both the smartphones will begin from today (November 3) on Flipkart and micromaxinfo.com. In Note 1 and the In 1b will go on sale from November 24 and November 26, respectively.