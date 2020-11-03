Micromax launches two new ‘In’ smartphones

Is GST about ease of doing business?
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Micromax on Tuesday launched two new smartphones as part of its ‘In’ range of smartphones. The homegrown smartphone brand launches its Micromax In 1b and the Micromax In Note 1 smartphones in India.
The Micromax In 1b is the brand’s budget smartphone. The company is planning to make a comeback in the Indian smartphone market with the launch of these two smartphones.
The brand said that smartphones will provide a “pure Android OS experience with no ads and no bloatware.”
The In Note 1 comes with a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution.
The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor. It is equipped with the MediaTek HyperEngine Gaming Technology.
The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery. It supports reverse charging capability and comes with an 18W fast charger in the box. The phone has Wi-Fi support for 5GHz. It also supports voice over Wi-Fi.
As for the camera, it has a quad-camera set-up at the rear with a 48MP AI primary camera along with a 5MP and two 2MP cameras. It has a 16MP front camera.
The In note 1 will be available in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB storage variants. It will come in white and green colours.
The In 1b comes with a 6.52-inch Screen HD+ Rich display with Mini-Drop. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor with HyperEngine 1.0.
The phone comes with a 5000 mAh Battery with three days of backup and 30 days of standby, the brand said. The phone comes with a 10W charger in the box.
The phone has an AI Dual Camera set-up with a 13MP Primary Camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It has an 8MP camera at the front.
The phone will come in blue, green and purple colours.
For the Micromax In Note1 smartphone, the 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at ₹10,999; while the 4GB + 128 GB variant will cost ₹12,499.
The Micromax In 1b is priced at ₹6,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, and ₹7,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.
Registration for both the smartphones will begin from today (November 3) on Flipkart and micromaxinfo.com. In Note 1 and the In 1b will go on sale from November 24 and November 26, respectively.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
November futures contract looks set to decline further
The stock of LIC Housing Finance gained 5.7 per cent with above average volume on Monday, bouncing up from a ...
₹1215 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512301245 As long as the stock trades above ₹1,200 the near term ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...