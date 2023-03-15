Microsoft has announced that the new Bing AI chatbot will feature in the stable version of its Edge web browser. According to reports, the feature was first introduced in February 2023 as a developer preview and not a public release.

Meanwhile, the company is adding 3D avatars for all Microsoft Teams users starting May 2023, an update on Microsoft 365 roadmap revealed.

With the release of GPT-4, Microsoft is shipping the Edge Copilot to the stable version of its Edge browser. Microsoft said that the AI can provide “intelligent suggestions and insights based on the context of the web page and the user’s goals.”

Microsoft sidebar features a new Bing icon in the toolbar for users to compose emails, search the web and learn new skills. A new hover functionality will let users access the sidebar via Bing icon. Microsoft has also added new auto-hide functionality for enhanced visibility.

The tech giant has also planned to add customisation options for the sidebar in its upcoming versions of Microsoft Edge.

