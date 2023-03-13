Apple Mac users can access ChatGPT using a new macOS app called MacGPT. ChatGPT is a chatbot launched by OpenAI in November 2022. As per reports, individuals can also replace Siri with ChatGPT on iPhones and iPads.

Developer Jordi Bruin created MacGPT for users to access the chatbot functionality, including generating text and answering questions.

According to Apple Insider, the app is available on macOS versions of Monterey and Ventura.

Also read: How to reset MPIN for mobile banking

Individuals will have to head to Burin’s Gumroad page to download MacGPT. The app is available for free. Users will have to enter their mail addresses to process the download. An individual who has already set up an OpenAI account or a ChatGPT Plus can log in to access MacGPT using the same credentials.

To replace Siri with ChatGPT, individuals have to generate a new secret key on the OpenAI platform. Then, they will have to head to Yue-Yang’s Github on the web and download the shortcut of a post named ChatGPT-Siri, and then set it up as the shortcut and enter the ChatGPT API code.

Also read: Know how to check EPF claim status on UMANG

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit