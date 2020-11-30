Microsoft ends support for Teams on Internet Explorer 11

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Microsoft Teams will stop working for the users of Internet Explorer 11 from November 30.
The Microsoft Teams web app will no longer support IE 11. Users who have been using IE 11 will have to move to Microsoft Edge to be able to use it on the browser.
This is part of Microsoft’s push to move users to Microsoft Edge from Internet Explorer.
Microsoft had made the announcement earlier this year. Furthermore, beginning August 17, 2021, the remaining Microsoft 365 apps and services will no longer support IE 11 as well.
“This means that after the above dates, customers will have a degraded experience or will be unable to connect to Microsoft 365 apps and services on IE 11. For degraded experiences, new Microsoft 365 features will not be available or certain features may cease to work when accessing the app or service via IE 11,” Microsoft had said in a blog post.
“We believe that Microsoft 365 subscribers, in both consumer and commercial contexts, will be served with this change through faster and more responsive web access to greater sets of features in everyday toolsets like Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, and more,” it had said.
Microsoft will also end support for the Microsoft Edge legacy desktop app from March 9 2021. After March 9, 2021, the Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop app will not receive new security updates, Microsoft said.
