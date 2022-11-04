Microsoft is fixing the issue that affected Outlook for Microsoft 365 users and prevented them from scheduling Teams meetings. The company took down the option from the app’s ribbon menu in September.

Users could access the Teams Meeting add-in in the calendar view, and it allowed Outlook users to create Teams meetings.

In the latest update, the Teams product team confirmed that the issue is now resolved, and a fix is now rolling out to customers running Teams version 1.5.00.28567.

“In some support cases, engineers found that if Net 4.8 or Webview2 were not installed, installing them helped address the issue with the Teams Add-in becoming disabled,” Microsoft said.

Here is how to check if the fix is available to your system

Open Teams and go to About > Version after clicking the settings menu.

Microsoft has also released a temporary fix until the other is rolled out to all customers.

