Microsoft launches programme for agritech start-ups

“Sustainable agricultural technology can transform the global food landscape. Agritech start-up innovations are addressing some of our key challenges connected to agriculture and food production. The Microsoft for Agritech Startups programme is among the early steps in our journey towards empowering these start-ups in India and transforming global agricultural practices,” said Sangeeta Bavi, Director, Startup Ecosystem, Microsoft India.

This programme offers the best-in-class tech and business enablement resources to help agritech start-ups innovate and scale fast. Start-ups can also get access to Azure FarmBeats, which can help them focus on core value-adds instead of the undifferentiated heavy lifting of data engineering. Available on the Azure Marketplace, Azure FarmBeats enables aggregation of agricultural datasets across providers and generation of actionable insights by building AI/ML models based on fused datasets.

Microsoft has announced the launch of a programme for agritech start-ups in India that are committed to driving transformation in agriculture. The Microsoft for Agritech Startups programme is designed to help start-ups build industry-specific solutions, scale and grow with access to deep technology, business and marketing resources.

