Microsoft, Nasscom’s FutureSkills to launch AI-skilling initiative in India

Microsoft in collaboration with Nasscom’s FutureSkills will launch a nation-wide initiative in India to skill students in Artificial Intelligence.

The initiative aims to skill 1 million students by 2021.

As part of the collaboration, Microsoft and Nasscom experts will skill the students in AI, machine learning and data science through modules such as live demos, hands-on workshops and assignments as part of the AI classroom series.

“These introductory sessions on AI will be available for undergraduate students at no cost and will cover the basics of data science, machine learning models on Azure, and understanding of cognitive services to build intelligent solutions,” Microsoft said in an official release.

AI-ready ecosystem

Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft India, said, “As economies start to recover from the pandemic, expanded access to digital skills will be one of the key drivers of an inclusive economic growth. Technologies like AI are becoming enablers for every business today, making the need for creating an AI-ready ecosystem vital for India’s economic and social value creation.“

“With disruptions and shifting customer preferences changing technology and skillsets in demand there is a rise in new job roles and occupations; skillsets are rapidly emerging as must-haves for current and prospective tech employees,” Amit Aggarwal, V-P & CEO, IT-ITeS Sector Skills Council, Nasscom, said.

Job creation

Aggarwal further added that the initiative will also help in job creation through re-skilling and up-skilling.

The AI Classroom Series will begin from September 21. Students can pick their preferred timeslots for sessions. Registered students will also have access to content and developer tools from Microsoft and GitHub and will receive a participation certificate from Nasscom and Microsoft at the end of the series.

The entities will also collaborate with various academic institutes and colleges “to integrate new cloud and AI technologies into the curriculum.”