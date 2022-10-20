Microsoft is reportedly working on an Xbox-branded mobile game store to compete with Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

As per reports, a company filing with the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) mentioned plans for an upcoming Xbox store by Microsoft that’s available on mobile devices, not just consoles and PCs. The Xbox store relies on the Activision Blizzard merger which happened in January. Games like Call of Duty Mobile pull more than half of Activision’s revenue.

Microsoft mentioned that the purchase would boost the company’s mobile gaming and ad revenue, while it would also offer “much-needed expertise” in developing and marketing these titles. Microsoft also made it clear that it will apply its open app store philosophy to the Xbox-branded online shop, including equal treatment for third-party apps and choices for in-app payments.

