Microsoft announced the integration of AI-powered into its apps, such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams. The Copilot is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 technology and will feature in the sidebar as a chatbot in Microsoft 365 apps.

According to Microsoft, customers can experience Microsoft 365 Copilot in two ways; as an embed to Microsoft 365 apps and as a business chat working across the language model and Microsoft 365 apps. “Business Chat will generate a status update based on the morning’s meetings, emails and chat threads,” Microsoft said.

How will Microsoft Copilot work?

It will support users in bringing together data from across documents, presentations, and emails to summarise chats and write emails.

Copilot in Word can write, edit, and summarise; in PowerPoint, it can turn ideas into a designed presentation through natural language commands; in Excel, it can support data visualisation.

Copilot in Teams will provide real-time summaries and action items directly in the context of the conversation. Microsoft added that Copilot in Power Platform will help developers of all skill levels accelerate and streamline development with low-code tools with the introduction of two new capabilities within Power Apps and Power Virtual Agents.

