OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus is available in India. The subscription service provides early access to new features, including GPT-4, the AI model OpenAI launched earlier this week.
The paid tier was first introduced in the US in February, priced at $20 per month. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently tweeted its launch in India.
Ssubscribers will get general access to ChatGPT even during peak hours and they experience a faster response time.
Know how to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus
Step 1: Head to the ChatGPT website and log in to your account.
Step 2: Click on the ‘upgrade to plus’ option appearing at the bottom left.
Step 3: Continue to upgrade the plan under ChatGPT Plus.
Step 4: Complete your payment details and billing process and proceed to subscribe.
