OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus is available in India. The subscription service provides early access to new features, including GPT-4, the AI model OpenAI launched earlier this week.

The paid tier was first introduced in the US in February, priced at $20 per month. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently tweeted its launch in India.

Great news! ChatGPT Plus subscriptions are now available in India. Get early access to new features, including GPT-4 today: https://t.co/N6AiifcSXE — OpenAI (@OpenAI) March 17, 2023

Ssubscribers will get general access to ChatGPT even during peak hours and they experience a faster response time.

Know how to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus

Step 1: Head to the ChatGPT website and log in to your account.

Step 2: Click on the ‘upgrade to plus’ option appearing at the bottom left.

Step 3: Continue to upgrade the plan under ChatGPT Plus.

Step 4: Complete your payment details and billing process and proceed to subscribe.

