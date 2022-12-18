Microsoft has redesigned Skype with new illustrations and animated emoticons. The tech giant has also fixed bugs.

Microsoft has introduced theme colours updated from its previous year’s release. Users have additional colour options to choose their favourite colours on light and dark themes.

It also has a new mobile Skype calling experience along with some technical enhancements. According to Microsoft, users can connect with up to 100 individuals for a maximum of up tp 24 hours every day.

The tech giant also introduced a ‘Today’ tab for users to share personalised articles and news stories from trust sources across the world for free. In addition, Skype supports a real-time voice translation feature. It uses AI to process the original voice of the speaker.

This comes after the tech giant began rolling out a built-in screen recording tool for Windows 11 users.

Also read: Microsoft Teams is coming to Outlook

