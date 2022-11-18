Microsoft is reportedly rolling out the November update where Xbox One and Xbox X/S series will have the feature of Discord voice chat through console directly without the external set up of a phone. The addition of Discord to the Xbox console will allow a voice chat with friends even if all the members are playing different games on different platforms.

Once a Xbox user is logged into Discord account through Xbox, one can head to Parties & chats menu and select Discord. Under the Discord option, there will be a list of available servers to pick a voice channel from.

Microsoft introduced voice integration on Xbox, including noise suppression option on Xbox Series X/S.